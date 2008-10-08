With players crying foul, NFL getting tough on dirty play

"He kind of took a liking to the way I played the game right away," Lynch said. "I remember long talks with Ronnie about how he used to feel he had half the game won before he even stepped on the field, because people were simply afraid to come in his territory. He said, 'You've got to let everyone know, when they come into that area, it's going to be painful. It's not going to be pretty. They might come in there early in the game, but late in the game, their arms are going to get a little shorter. And when they need a big play at the end of the game, and the throw's right there and they pull up, you know you've done your job. Not only do you want them for that week, you want them for six more games. You want anyone watching that film to say they're not ever going in there.'