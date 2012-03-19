With Peyton Manning in, Broncos exploring trade of Tim Tebow

DENVER -- With Peyton Manning set to join the Broncos, the team now will explore a trade of quarterback Tim Tebow, a source said Monday.
The Broncos are expected to be agreeable toward what teams are willing to give in any potential Tebow trade, according to NFL Network's Michael Lombardi. Denver used a first-round pick (25th overall) to take Tebow in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Tebow was a popular, if unorthodox, starter for the Broncos last season, throwing 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions while leading the team to seven wins in 11 starts, including six in a row at one point.
Tebow led the Broncos to a 29-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game before falling to the New England Patriots in the divisional round.
Some are skeptical of Tebow's ability to be a long-term starter, despite his successful record with the Broncos. Tebow had a completion percentage of 46.5 last season and threw for 1,729 yards. NFL Network analyst Brian Billick was among those wondering about Tebow, saying he would be reluctant to pick up the quarterback if he were making football decisions with a team.
Broncos veteran running back Willis McGahee told NFL Network that there will be teams that want Tebow.
"I don't think it's going to be an issue for him," McGahee said. "I don't know what Tim Tebow is thinking. But Tebow is going to be fine, regardless of the situation or wherever he goes. Tim is going to succeed wherever he goes."
Linebacker Von Miller, for one, said he hoped the Broncos found a way to keep Tebow to serve as a backup to Manning.
"I'm hoping that some way, or somehow, we can work it out and somehow keep Tim there," Miller told NFL Network. "If he could just (learn) one or two things from Peyton, I think Tim would be one of the best one or two quarterbacks in the league."
"I think with Tim's personality and Tim's work ethic, it doesn't matter who's going to come in. He's going to go out there and compete," Miller added. "In my opinion, I think that it can be a co-existence."
When Manning made his initial visit to the Broncos, The Denver Post reported that Tebow was being "philosophical" about the prospects of Manning taking his job and that he would wait until "after the smoke clears" to comment.
The Jacksonville Jaguarshave been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Tebow, who rose to fame at the University of Florida, where he won the Heisman Trophy and two BCS national championships. Jaguars owner Shad Khan has mentioned that he would have been interested in Tebow had he been in charge of the team when the quarterback entered the league.