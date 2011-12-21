With passing games ramped up, drops can be real downer

Most people would agree that the Packers, Patriots and Saints have the three most prolific offenses in the NFL. However, those teams also field three of the worst passing defense, in terms of total yards allowed. Green Bay and New England could wind up yielding more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, respectively, generate on offense. To date, the Patriots' offense has just 204 more yards than its defense has given up, while the Packers are only 172 yards ahead of their defense. The Saints will probably give up over 4,000 passing yards, one of the five worst units in the league. But their offense could be well over 1,000 yards ahead of the defense.