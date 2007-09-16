With one arm or two, Lewis still the backbone of Ravens defense

Thus did the Ravens avoid an 0-2 start which, in the past, has proved virtually impossible to overcome. Only one of 41 Super Bowl winners started a season with two defeats, and that came with an asterisk -- Dallas in 1993, which lost the first two games while Emmitt Smith was a contract holdout. Brian Billick, the Ravens' coach, said he was pretty sure all week that Lewis would be ready to play, because Lewis was able to finish the Monday night game after suffering an injury to his right triceps in the first quarter. But it was not quite so clear to outsiders, because Lewis essentially played that game with only his left arm.