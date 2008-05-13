With no smoking gun, meeting results in anticlimactic end to scandal

Basically, the videotaping scandal turned into a coronation of the worst of Bill Belichick, and that's about it. It revealed that Belichick uncovers several stones -- including illegally taping other team's signals -- in his preparation. It showed that Belichick likely lied about his interpretation of the rules and why he did it (even Goodell admitted he never bought Belichick's explanation then, or now, that the coach thought he could tape the signals but simply not use them in that game).