With McFadden leading the way, Raiders have core to succeed

Raider nation was beginning to wonder if it was ever going to get anything other than trade bait and injuries from McFadden. But the former first-round draft choice has been a one-man wrecking crew this season. Sure, he's had some hamstring woes, but that's about it. When he's gotten going, he's gotten going. So has the running game in general. It's the major reason the Raiders are in the hunt, and one of a myriad of causes for hope from the dark side of the league.