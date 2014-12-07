With loss to Lions, Bucs eliminated from playoff contention

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 08:38 AM

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns -- including one off a fluky deflection late in the game -- and the Detroit Lions kept the pressure on in the NFC North race with a 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Lions (9-4) trail first-place Green Bay by a half-game, with the Packers hosting Atlanta on Monday night.

Tampa Bay (2-11) was finally eliminated from playoff contention -- the NFC South's mediocrity could only keep the Bucs in it for so long. They turned the ball over three times in the second quarter against Detroit and never led.

The Lions have won two in a row, and they figure to be favored again next weekend when they face Minnesota in their final home game of the regular season.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Stafford's performance against the Buccaneers with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

NFL Kickoff Game information: 2023 matchup, history, records, FAQ

Find information, history, records and the answers to frequently asked questions related to the NFL Kickoff Game, a league tradition that has officially begun each season since 2002.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 