With loss to Lions, Bucs eliminated from playoff contention

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns -- including one off a fluky deflection late in the game -- and the Detroit Lions kept the pressure on in the NFC North race with a 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Tampa Bay (2-11) was finally eliminated from playoff contention -- the NFC South's mediocrity could only keep the Bucs in it for so long. They turned the ball over three times in the second quarter against Detroit and never led.
The Lions have won two in a row, and they figure to be favored again next weekend when they face Minnesota in their final home game of the regular season.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press