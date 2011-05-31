With LeShoure in the picture, what's Best for fantasy owners?

Best, you'll remember, burst onto the scene with a pair of touchdowns on Kickoff Weekend against the Bears. The next week, he gained 232 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns -- for an astounding 41 fantasy points -- against the Eagles. But then he suffered a turf-toe injury against the Vikings the next week, and never was the same the rest of the season. He sat out one game, played sparingly in several others and never regained his explosiveness.