With LeShoure in the picture, what's Best for fantasy owners?

Published: May 31, 2011 at 07:13 AM

Who will have more fantasy draft value: Jahvid Best or Mikel LeShoure?

The Detroit Lions selected running back Mikel LeShoure in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and some fantasy owners were ready to kick Jahvid Best to the curb. Suddenly, Best (a first-rounder in 2010) was an old, used model compared to the shiny, new product fresh off the assembly line in LeShoure.

There's little question that LeShoure's presence cuts into Best's fantasy value on draft day this year. But it's not as if Best was a lemon in his rookie season.

Best, you'll remember, burst onto the scene with a pair of touchdowns on Kickoff Weekend against the Bears. The next week, he gained 232 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns -- for an astounding 41 fantasy points -- against the Eagles. But then he suffered a turf-toe injury against the Vikings the next week, and never was the same the rest of the season. He sat out one game, played sparingly in several others and never regained his explosiveness.

Still, 1,042 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a rookie are not scrap-heap numbers. And now, he enters 2011 without a scratch on him, and an offseason of rest on the healed turf toe. That's enough to keep Best atop the depth chart, and to give him the edge in fantasy value.

Still, most reports out of Detroit indicate that the Lions intend to utilize LeShoure as a complementary back to Best, and it's easy to see why. The 6-foot, 227-pound LeShoure is the half-ton pickup compared to Best's sleek (5-foot-9, 190-pound) sports car. LeShoure's ability to pound the ball makes him the favorite for goal-line work, so it's worth keeping an eye on how this backfield timeshare develops.

Bottom Line: Best and Leshoure both will get their touches this year. But until proven otherwise, Best is the fantasy back to own in Detroit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Derek Carr's future with Raiders likely tied to head coach hire

When the Raiders take the field Saturday against the Bengals, interim coach Rich Bisaccia will lead them out there. If they lose, uncertainty awaits. Ian Rapoport writes that Las Vegas will conduct a full and thorough coaching search when the offseason begins, and it appears the future of quarterback Derek Carr will be tied in with it.
news

Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB

The Dolphins head into their search for a new coach with firm support for their quarterback. Ian Rapoport writes that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is expected to be the QB for the 2022 season, barring some sort of unforeseen occurrence.
news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

VIDEO: The Digital Athlete and How it's Revolutionizing Player Health & Safety

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW