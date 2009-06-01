With Jansen cut, three are in the mix for Redskins' right tackle job

"I'm going to bust this myth," Williams said. "And I want this to be aired out. Don't let them fool you. We eat much better than they eat. ... They bring cookies. ... They sneak out. We were out there working in Arizona, they sneak out and go to In-N-Out Burger. Me and Derrick are sitting in the apartment, and we sniff, sniff -- 'Who's been eating burgers?' They're so bad."