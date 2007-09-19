With Jackson sidelined, Holcomb and Bollinger spilt snaps

Published: Sep 19, 2007 at 04:20 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Tarvaris Jackson hobbled straight-legged off the field after watching all of practice on Wednesday and tried to stay positive.

"It felt a little better," the Minnesota Vikings quarterback said when asked about his injured groin. "It's day to day."

As much as Jackson is trying to remain hopeful, the Vikings appear to be making other plans for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Jackson did not practice Wednesday and veteran Kelly Holcomb could be leapfrogging incumbent backup Brooks Bollinger on the depth chart.

Coach Brad Childress hinted he has decided who will play against the Chiefs, but said he would not divulge that until later in the week.

"I hate to be evasive," Childress said with a wry grin. "But I'm evasive."

Childress, of course, doesn't want to tip his hand too early and make things easy on Chiefs coach Herm Edwards. He said he would divide the snaps in practice between Holcomb and Bollinger and wait to see if Jackson's groin felt better toward the end of the week.

Even if it does, a week on the sidelines might do the young Jackson some good after a disastrous game against Detroit on Sunday. The second-year player looked flustered all afternoon, throwing four interceptions before limping off the field in overtime of a 20-17 loss.

But Jackson says that performance is exactly why he wants to play this week.

"Yeah, especially after the game I played Sunday," Jackson said. "I want to get back out there again this week and just try to correct some things and get better."

Bollinger has been the No. 2 quarterback since training camp opened, but the Vikings traded for the veteran Holcomb just before the start of the regular season to get more experience behind Jackson.

Holcomb, in his 12th season, played in the final preseason game against Dallas and has been rushing to digest the playbook and offensive philosophies in hopes of getting a chance to play this season.

While not as mobile as Bollinger, Holcomb has a much stronger arm and more than double the career starts (21 to 9). He also played in a similar offensive system in Philadelphia, so Childress thinks the transition has been smooth.

"I have seen him develop, and really it was developing the small things, whether it be a snap count or how we do a motion or how we call something, but systematically it's close to what he has done," Childress said.

So does Holcomb think he's ready to step in if needed?

"Oh, there's no doubt," he said. "You never know what's going to happen in this league. If it happens, it happens, but you have to be prepared to play and you have to go out there and show people that you can produce."

When Jackson went down on Sunday in Detroit, Bollinger was rushed into duty. He helped move the Vikings to the 50-yard line before fumbling a snap from Matt Birk. The Lions recovered, which led to a field goal and their first victory over the Vikings in 11 tries.

Bollinger isn't sure if the gaffe cost him his spot on the depth chart. But he'll find out soon enough.

"I'm just coming in preparing the way that I always do, and honestly I don't really know what's going to happen," Bollinger said. "But I know, as you saw last week, you have to be prepared for any situation."

No matter who plays this week in Kansas City, Childress made clear he still sees Jackson as the starter when he's healthy. Childress likes Jackson's work habits and his strong arm, and said he did not regret awarding him the starting job in training camp.

"The one thing you can't give somebody is experience," Childress said. "But you know if a guy has got skills and ability and the mental prowess to be able to play the position; and the competitive grit to play the position. There is no doubt in my mind he is going to be successful in this league."

Jackson isn't letting one bad game, and one gimpy groin muscle, get him down.

"That's part of your job and you've got to have a short memory because you've got 10 other guys depending on you and you've got your whole team depending on you, really," Jackson said. "You don't want to lose your confidence just because you had a bad game. But at the same time you want to make better decisions."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Steelers, Saints soar; Packers, Titans plummet

With Week 1 officially in the books, Dan Hanzus unveils his rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. How high did the Steelers climb? How far did the Packers fall?
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson laments his crucial fumbles in the team's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW