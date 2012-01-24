With Indy seemingly turning the page, where will Peyton end up?

The bottom line is the Colts still don't have a clear picture of Manning's medical situation and his future in the league. And the reality is, they likely won't gain much more clarity by March 8 (the deadline for Manning's $28 million option). After paying Manning $20-odd million this year to essentially rehab from surgery, taking another leap of faith is a lot to ask -- especially with the NFL-ready Luck sitting right there in the draft. Facilitating a trade at this point would be quite tricky, as Manning's option is due before the official beginning of the league year, and thus before the trading period begins. And the Colts wouldn't get the kind of compensation Manning's body of work would demand, anyway. No, what's most likely to happen is Irsay and the future Hall of Famer will sit down -- probably sometime between the Super Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine -- and candidly talk about what makes sense for all parties. Taking everything into account, the best solution appears to be an amicable split, allowing Peyton to hit the free agent market.