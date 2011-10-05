With Henne's status in doubt, Dolphins prep Moore to start

DAVIE, Fla. -- Even by Miami Dolphins standards, Matt Moore has been through a lot of losing lately.
It's Moore's first year as the backup quarterback for the Dolphins, and they're 0-4. Last season, he was with the Carolina Panthers, who went 2-14.
"It has been rough," Moore said. "But you don't have time to think about the past in this game."
That's especially true this week for Moore, who likely will make his first start with the Dolphinswhen they return from their bye week against the New York Jets on Oct. 17. Starting quarterback Chad Henne watched practice for the second day in a row Wednesday as the Dolphins awaited a final diagnosis on the severity of his left shoulder injury.
After being hurt Sunday during a loss at San Diego, Henne expressed optimism that he would quickly be back in the lineup. But the Dolphins haven't ruled out the possibility he'll require surgery and miss the rest of the season.
"I think it's a day-to-day thing with him," Moore said. "I hope everything will be all right, but we don't really know much right now."
