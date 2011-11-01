With Hardesty, Hillis sidelined, Browns sign RB Clayton

The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent running back Thomas Clayton, according to a league source.
Clayton was among the backs to work out Tuesday for the Browns, who were in desperate need of depth at running back with Peyton Hillis and Montario Hardesty both dealing with injuries.
Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that Hardesty tore a calf muscle during the Browns' Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will be out an indefinite period. Hillis, who has missed two straight games, is day to day with a strained hamstring.
With the Browns' top two running backs down, Chris Ogbonnaya was the lone healthy running back on the team's roster up until Clayton's signing.
Ogbonnaya ran for 37 yards on 11 carries against the Niners. Clayton has yet to play this year after spending the offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.