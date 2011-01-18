With ground game grounded, Colts fire running backs coach

The Indianapolis Colts have fired longtime running backs coach Gene Huey, whose star pupils included Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James.
Huey, who coached in 304 games since 1992, had five different 1,000-yard runners in Indianapolis, but the Colts ranked near the bottom of the NFL in rushing in each of the past three seasons.
"Gene Huey n I go back 2 decades together," Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "His loyalty n dedication 2 the horseshoe was significant. I'll miss my friend,2gether we conquered."
The firing first was reported by WTHR-TV in Indianapolis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.