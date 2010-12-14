With Graham on IR, Eagles bring back DE Burgess

Derrick Burgess is returning to Philadelphia.
The Eagles announced Tuesday that they have signed the veteran defensive end, originally drafted by Philadelphia in 2001.
Burgess will help replace the loss of rookie defensive end Brandon Graham, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.
Graham, the 13th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday night's 30-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Graham recorded three sacks and started six games prior to his injury.
Burgess, a 10-year veteran, was cut by the New England Patriots in the preseason after starting six games and recording 5 sacks in 2009.