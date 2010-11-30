With Gradkowski's shoulder ailing, Raiders' Campbell to start

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 11:44 PM

The Oakland Raiders expect Jason Campbell to start at quarterback this week, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Bruce Gradkowski is injured again, and Campbell is in line to take first-team reps and face the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, according to sources. Players and coaches are moving forward as if Campbell will start.

Campbell beat the Chargers (6-5) earlier this season. This is a must-win type of game for the Raiders (5-6), who are two games out of first place in the AFC West. Gradkowski got the nod over Campbell last week, but Gradkowski sustained a shoulder injury that the Oakland Tribune reported Tuesday could keep him out the rest of the season.

Campbell led the Raiders to four wins in six games.

Gradkowski had an MRI exam Monday that revealed a third-degree separation of his throwing shoulder, the Tribune reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Gradkowski re-injured the shoulder during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was his first start since Oct. 10. He missed the rest of that game and the next four due to the same grade of ligament tears in the right shoulder.

After the Dolphins game, Gradkowski said this injury felt similar to his previous one which cost him the rest of the Oct. 10 game as well as the next four. Just five games remain in the regular season.

Coach Tom Cable said earlier Monday that it's possible Gradkowski wouldn't play again this season and the Raiders will prepare as if Jason Campbell will start at San Diego.

Two other Raiders had medical exams on Monday -- cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and tight end Zach Miller. Asomugha had an MRI exam on his re-aggravated ankle injury that forced him to miss two games in early November, while X-rays on Miller's right leg showed a deep bruise, the Tribune reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW