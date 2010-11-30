With Gradkowski's shoulder ailing, Raiders' Campbell to start

The Oakland Raiders expect Jason Campbell to start at quarterback this week, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Bruce Gradkowski is injured again, and Campbell is in line to take first-team reps and face the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, according to sources. Players and coaches are moving forward as if Campbell will start.
Campbell beat the Chargers (6-5) earlier this season. This is a must-win type of game for the Raiders (5-6), who are two games out of first place in the AFC West. Gradkowski got the nod over Campbell last week, but Gradkowski sustained a shoulder injury that the Oakland Tribune reported Tuesday could keep him out the rest of the season.
Gradkowski had an MRI exam Monday that revealed a third-degree separation of his throwing shoulder, the Tribune reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.
Gradkowski re-injured the shoulder during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was his first start since Oct. 10. He missed the rest of that game and the next four due to the same grade of ligament tears in the right shoulder.
After the Dolphins game, Gradkowski said this injury felt similar to his previous one which cost him the rest of the Oct. 10 game as well as the next four. Just five games remain in the regular season.
Coach Tom Cable said earlier Monday that it's possible Gradkowski wouldn't play again this season and the Raiders will prepare as if Jason Campbell will start at San Diego.
Two other Raiders had medical exams on Monday -- cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha and tight end Zach Miller. Asomugha had an MRI exam on his re-aggravated ankle injury that forced him to miss two games in early November, while X-rays on Miller's right leg showed a deep bruise, the Tribune reported.