With future in question, Ward hopes to return with Steelers

Hines Ward isn't calling it quits just yet. He would like to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, and he's willing to take a pay cut to do so.
A reduction on his $4 million salary appears likely, but if the Steelers aren't interested, Ward has contemplated playing elsewhere. That, however, remains an odd notion for the man who's dressed in black and gold for the past 14 seasons.
"It would be weird (joining another team), not how I want it to happen," Ward told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "But I do want to play. I still think I can play. I'm not even thinking like that -- what if. If that scenario happens, I'll be devastated, but I do want to play football."
The future could come quick for Ward. The Post-Gazette reported that a clause in Ward's contract stipulates that he must be released or guaranteed his job with the Steelers by March 1.
"I want to be here," he said. "I mean, if they decide they don't want me here, it's not my choice. I wouldn't see why Steelers fans would be angry at me, if I still think I can play. I want to play here. I don't want to put on another uniform, but, at the end of the day, it's not my choice. There's nothing I can do about it."