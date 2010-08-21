With Freeman hurt, Johnson leads Bucs past Chiefs

Published: Aug 21, 2010 at 05:50 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Josh Freeman's preseason is over, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can only hope his injured thumb doesn't lead to another slow start when the real games begin.

The second-year quarterback fractured the tip of the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening quarter of Saturday night's 20-15 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be sidelined at least until the opening week of the regular season.

Freeman's backups, Josh Johnson and Rudy Carpenter, each threw for a touchdown. Micheal Spurlock scored on a 53-yard reception in the second quarter, and Carpenter snapped a fourth-quarter tie with a 5-yard throw to Terrance Nunn.

The third quarterback selected in last year's draft, Freeman won three of his nine starts as a rookie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Josh Gordon is back in football and headed to Kansas City. The 30-year-old receiver was reinstated by the league on Sunday and tweeted Monday that he is joining the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
news

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 4 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 big games, Chiefs body shop, risky business & rookie report card

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 3 Fantasy Recap (aka Fantasy Quiz Show)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap Week 3!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW