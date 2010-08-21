With Freeman hurt, Johnson leads Bucs past Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Josh Freeman's preseason is over, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can only hope his injured thumb doesn't lead to another slow start when the real games begin.
The second-year quarterback fractured the tip of the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening quarter of Saturday night's 20-15 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be sidelined at least until the opening week of the regular season.
Freeman's backups, Josh Johnson and Rudy Carpenter, each threw for a touchdown. Micheal Spurlock scored on a 53-yard reception in the second quarter, and Carpenter snapped a fourth-quarter tie with a 5-yard throw to Terrance Nunn.
The third quarterback selected in last year's draft, Freeman won three of his nine starts as a rookie.