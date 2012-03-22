With franchise in disarray, Saints must lock up Brees ASAP

To me, promoting defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to interim head coach makes the most sense. Spagnuolo just arrived a few months back and was coaching the Rams while the bounty stuff was going on. He has no ties or connections to that and would not have to field daily questions about it. Making him the team's primary conduit to the media immediately creates some breaks with the past and connotes something new. Spagnuolo has already been a head coach. He understands the gig and is experienced enough to lead the defense and handle being Saints CEO, as well. It's going to be difficult enough for New Orleans -- a team predicated on offensive superiority -- to survive the loss of Payton on the sidelines and meeting rooms all season. And while younger assistants Pete Carmichael and Aaron Kromer are building future head coaching résumés of their own, I would avoid disrupting the flowchart and responsibilities of that offensive staff as much as possible. Adding all of the ancillary duties and game-day responsibilities that come with being the head coach would add additional strain.