With 'Dream' over, Eagles look to finish strong

Why to watch
The "Dream Team" can cull something from this season and at least finish 8-8, while the Redskins head into another offseason with probing questions about scheme and quarterback.
Inside story
Brent Celek is becoming one of Michael Vick's favorite targets after not getting as many looks in 2010. LeSean McCoy is licking his chops after the Vikings pummeled the Redskins on the ground last week. A win and the Eagles go 5-1 in the division, while the NFC East winner, whether it's Dallas or New York, would be in at 3-3.