With 'Dream' over, Eagles look to finish strong

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:22 AM

Why to watch
The "Dream Team" can cull something from this season and at least finish 8-8, while the Redskins head into another offseason with probing questions about scheme and quarterback.

Inside story
Brent Celek is becoming one of Michael Vick's favorite targets after not getting as many looks in 2010. LeSean McCoy is licking his chops after the Vikings pummeled the Redskins on the ground last week. A win and the Eagles go 5-1 in the division, while the NFC East winner, whether it's Dallas or New York, would be in at 3-3.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

Jets GM Joe Douglas discusses the state of New York's roster following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
news

Kevin O'Connell hopes Kirk Cousins will return to Vikings in 2024: He 'knows how I feel about him'

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is due to become a free agent in the offseason. With the QB's season over early after sustaining a torn Achilles, head coach Kevin O'Connell has made it clear he would prefer Cousins get healthy and return to Minnesota in 2024.
news

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.