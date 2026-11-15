With Drake Maye's injury, loss to Lions, is Patriots' season spiraling out of control?

MUNICH -- Mike Vrabel's arms were folded and his cheeks red after a long evening outside. He rocked back and forth alone on the sideline as his New England Patriots played out the final meaningless string in front of him. He glanced up to see how much time remained in his team's second straight blowout loss.

Last week's setback against the Green Bay Packers could've been excused. There were uncharacteristic performances from the team's top players coupled with some bad luck. But Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany painted a grimmer picture.

After a magical run to the Super Bowl last season, it seems like things are starting to slip away for the Patriots. This nightmare campaign -- partially the result of a far tougher schedule -- has seen a blockbuster trade that looks like a complete bust, a never-ending injury report and the temporary loss of a star quarterback who did so much to patch over the team's other issues.

Three years after a demoralizing loss in Frankfurt, the Patriots fell 35-10 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in another game that was settled so early, the opponent rested its starting quarterback. The New England defense has now given up 80 points over the last two games. Jahmyr Gibbs had more rushing yards than the Patriots offense had total yards. The star offseason acquisition, A.J. Brown, struggled yet again and suffered another injury that knocked him out of the game. And, most importantly, Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury that could cause him to miss additional action.

Put it all together, and at 5-5, the reigning AFC champions are suddenly in jeopardy of missing the playoffs, something that seemed unfathomable a couple of weeks ago. But that's what happens when your defense falls apart, and your MVP-candidate quarterback gets hurt.

Where are the Patriots struggling?

"Until we start doing the little things better in all three phases, the fundamentals, being able to run the football, being able to get open and catch and protect our quarterback, tackle, get off the field on third down, create turnovers," the team is going to struggle, Vrabel said afterward.

Following their return to Foxborough, the Patriots enter their bye week, perhaps the lone saving grace of the last two weeks. Maybe it will give Maye enough time to rehab his injured ankle and return for a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maybe he'll miss only that game. Maybe it can keep the season from slipping out of the Patriots' hands.

Vrabel told his team that, after the bye, he wants them to think of themselves as 0-0 and entering a new season. The task ahead is difficult. (And that's even if Maye plays.) After a game against the Chargers, the Patriots have three straight games against teams with Super Bowl aspirations: the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't know what else it could be, you know what I mean? I don't know what else to say," Vrabel said. "If we don't get things corrected or improved or fixed, that's going to go the other way. I don't anticipate that it will.

"This league isn't always 10-game winning streaks," he continued. "There's adversity in this league … and injuries and everything that you have to deal with. So that's our challenge, and I'm excited to get to work at it. I hope that our guys are because that's what I'm going to try to do."

Even if Maye were healthy, a performance like the one the defense offered Sunday would've still sounded alarm bells.

After allowing 478 yards to the Packers last week, the Pats watched as the Lions piled up 494 yards in Germany. Christian Gonzalez, the league's highest-paid cornerback, nabbed an interception, but he was also the main culprit in defensive mishaps that led to two Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdowns. He slipped and missed a tackle on the first, turning it into a 56-yard touchdown, and on the second, he was completely walled off on a tunnel screen that went for a 28-yard score.

"Just not executing," Gonzalez said of the defensive struggles. "We had a good week of practice. That doesn't really matter when we don't come out and execute on Sundays. Obviously it's bad. It's real bad. But at the same time, you can't panic in this profession as players. Some weeks aren't your week, and the last two weeks were nowhere near our weeks."

It led to another dud in Germany, another long flight home. In the fourth quarter, Scotland's Tartan Army, a fan group that made the trip to Munich in support of the Patriots after their drunken festivities in Boston during this summer's World Cup, was singing the familiar songs that took over New England this summer. It was a reminder of what a delightful atmosphere this could've been for the Pats. Instead, they're leaving Europe after an embarrassing loss for the second time in three years.

This isn't how any of this was supposed to go.

Brown was supposed to raise the floor of the offense and be a go-to receiving option in tough times like this. Instead, he dealt with more drops and has posted just 11 catches this season on 26 targets.

The defense was supposed to generate pressure with a blitz-happy scheme and lean on a great secondary to shut down opposing offenses. Instead, Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and Gibbs and St. Brown had huge games.

And the offense was supposed to do more to support Maye. Instead, what became abundantly clear when Maye exited is that he's the only star of this unit and has been propping things up elsewhere.

Now, Vrabel and company are left to hope for the best from medical testing on Maye's ankle on Monday. Because with him on the bench, it's starting to feel like the Patriots' season could quickly be headed down the drain.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.