With draft day finally upon us, where will the top prospects land?

Won't get past: Seattle at No. 6

Who wants him? Trust me, if McCoy's sitting there at No. 3 and Suh is already gone, the Bucs will be very, very happy. They'll still be exploring options of trading down; the Lions and Chiefs (at No. 5) would love to do the same (all of this is not likely to occur). Ultimately, I expect McCoy to be there for the Bucs. If somehow Suh was available and Tampa took him, the Chiefs would look closely at McCoy, but still I'm not sure they would go that route with so many other needs and having taken so many defensive linemen high in recent years. Seattle, however, couldn't let him pass, especially with the Seahawks among the teams possibly acquiring a veteran left tackle like Jammal Brown before the draft.