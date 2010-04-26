With draft behind Bucs, Tampa Bay will release Hovan, Askew

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release defensive tackle Chris Hovan and fullback B.J. Askew on Monday, according to a league source.
Published: Apr 26, 2010 at 06:08 AM
