With draft behind Bucs, Tampa Bay will release Hovan, Askew

Published: Apr 26, 2010 at 06:08 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release defensive tackle Chris Hovan and fullback B.J. Askew on Monday, according to a league source.

Hovan, 10-year veteran, has started 79 games for the Buccaneers since coming to Tampa Bay in 2005.

Askew has been with the Buccaneers since 2007 and has been used primarily as a lead blocker.

