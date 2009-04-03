With Cutler in rearview mirror, pressure now on McDaniels

The end result -- and maybe the desired result -- earned the Broncos' leadership group, at the least, a small grace period to rebuild a team for a fan base that was rapidly growing impatient with a coach who hasn't even had his first minicamp. Should McDaniels and the Broncos flop in Year 1, the heat on McDaniels will be radioactive. On the surface, though, the compensation Denver received for Cutler could at least allow it to be competitive while it re-tools with the high-end bargaining chips it gained, courtesy of Chicago.