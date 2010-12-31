With Cowboys QB Kitna questionable, McGee preps for first start

Kitna didn't practice Friday, increasing the odds that quarterback Stephen McGee will make the first start of his NFL career Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles.
Kitna hasn't practiced all week because of a muscle in his side that hurts when he throws. Interim coach Jason Garrett said Kitna will make the trip to Philadelphia, so it's still possible the quarterack could play and perhaps even start.
In case McGee starts and Kitna isn't able to back him up, the Cowboys added another quarterback -- Chris Greisen, who joined their practice squad Monday -- to the active roster Friday.
Greisen is a 34-year-old NFL rookie. He has been with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins, but he hasn't gotten into a game. He's a pro football vagabond, having played in NFL Europe, the Arena League, af2 and most recently the UFL. The Cowboys-owned Arena League team was one of his stops.
To clear room for Greisen on the active roster, the Cowboys put wide receiver Sam Hurd on season-ending injured reserve with a head injury. He already had been ruled out for the finale. Also Friday, Hurd was named the team's recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
