With controversy looming, NFL must reconsider playoff structure

First things first: The plight of the Cardinals. At 9-5, Arizona has been surprisingly good, already clinching a winning season in Year 1 under Bruce Arians. With remaining games against the Seattle Seahawks (away) and San Francisco 49ers (home), the Cardinals could very well lose out, finish at 9-7 and not have much of a beef for missing the playoffs. But the Cardinals could also win their last two games, finish at 11-5 ... and still miss the playoffs. In that scenario, Arizona would become just the second 11-5 team to miss the playoffs under the 12-team format, joining the 2008 New England Patriots.