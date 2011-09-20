With Charles out, fantasy owners look to Jones, McCluster

M.F.: Why trade Vick? Now is actually the time to trade Newton. I admit, I was 100 percent wrong about him in the first two weeks and now see him as a viable fantasy starter across the board. But can we really expect him to continue putting up huge fantasy totals week in and week out? I never say never, but I do find that sort of scenario hard to swallow. What Newton has going for him right now from a trade perspective is both name value and actual value (Tom Brady is the lone quarterback with more fantasy points). So put Newton on the trade block and see what offers come your way. Depending on what sort of salesman you are in trade negotiations, you could end up landing a solid wideout in return for a rookie QB who might or might not continue to post huge numbers. With Vick and Freeman on your roster, losing him will have little affect on your depth.