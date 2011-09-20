With Charles out, fantasy owners look to Jones, McCluster

I'm desperate for a running back to replace Jamaal Charles. Would you add Thomas Jones or Dexter McCluster off the waiver wire? -- L. Sanderson
Michael Fabiano: If you need a running back, then it's Jones. It's not because he has more value, either -- McCluster is listed as a wide receiver on the Chiefs official site. As a result, he can't be used as a running back on NFL.com. It's unfortunate because McCluster has far more fantasy upside than Jones, 33, who has watched his yards-per-carry average decline in each of his last three full seasons. I'd still go after McCluster if you need a wideout or flex starter, though. I wouldn't expect much from the Chiefs offense, which has looked dreadful during the first two weeks. I wonder if Chiefs coach Todd Haley has former OC Charlie Weis on speed dial?
I have Antonio Gates and Rob Gronkowski at the tight end position. Usually, the decision to start Gates is a no-brainer. But is it now time to use Gronkowski ahead of Gates? -- G. Keyte (via Facebook)
M.F.: This is a question I've seen pop up a lot this week. Gates is coming off a stinker of a performance against the New England Patriots, who held him without a reception in a 35-21 loss. Meanwhile, Gronkowski has done his best Gates impersonation with three total touchdowns while leading all tight ends in fantasy points. But have you seen the sort of numbers Gates has put up in his career against the Chiefs? Remember when Pedro Martinez told reporters that the New York Yankees were his daddy? Well in fantasy football, Gates has owned the Chiefs. In his last five games against them, he's averaged close to seven receptions and put up four touchdowns. When you consider how terrible the Chiefs have been this season, how do you not start Gates? If anything, I'd be looking to sell high on Gronkowski. After all, you'd still have the top tight end in fantasy land.
M.F.:Texans coach Gary Kubiak announced on Monday that Tate will be his lead running back until Arian Foster is 100 percent recovered from his hamstring injury, so I would absolutely start Tate ahead of Gore. Last year's top-scoring fantasy player, Foster needs time to rest or he runs the risk of making the injury even worse. With Tate shredding the opposition (219 rushing yards, TD) in the first two weeks, there's no reason for Kubiak to put Foster in harm's way against the Saints. That's not to say that I'm down on Gore, because that's not the case. But the Niners offense just hasn't looked up to snuff to this point, and Gore's numbers (106 rushing yards, TD) have suffered as a result.
What should I do about Chris Johnson? When will he back to form this year? -- D. Zavala (via Facebook)
M.F.: I recently had a discussion about CJ2K with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, and he thinks this is the week we'll see Johnson bust out. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Johnson is facing a very questionable Broncos defense. The Titans seemed to limit his carries in the opener, and last week's game against the Ravens was a tough matchup for a runner who didn't see any time in camp or the preseason. With more favorable matchups against the Broncos, Browns and Texans in three of his next four games, it shouldn't be long before we start to see the old CJ2K. Keep him in your starting lineup until further notice.
I have Michael Vick, Josh Freeman and now Cam Newton at the quarterback position. Is it time to ship Vick so I can add a solid wide receiver? -- DonnieHoward2 (via Twitter)
M.F.: Why trade Vick? Now is actually the time to trade Newton. I admit, I was 100 percent wrong about him in the first two weeks and now see him as a viable fantasy starter across the board. But can we really expect him to continue putting up huge fantasy totals week in and week out? I never say never, but I do find that sort of scenario hard to swallow. What Newton has going for him right now from a trade perspective is both name value and actual value (Tom Brady is the lone quarterback with more fantasy points). So put Newton on the trade block and see what offers come your way. Depending on what sort of salesman you are in trade negotiations, you could end up landing a solid wideout in return for a rookie QB who might or might not continue to post huge numbers. With Vick and Freeman on your roster, losing him will have little affect on your depth.
Would you start Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Freeman in Week 3? What about LeGarrette Blount or Mike Tolbert? -- G. Honeycutt (via Facebook)
M.F.: I would definitely start Fitzpatrick over Freeman at this point. Not only has he been a solid scorer in fantasy land, but he also faces a Patriots defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers through the first two weeks. Surprisingly, Fitzpatrick is still a free agent in over 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. At running back, I'd go with Blount. He had a great game in Week 2 and has a matchup against the Falcons, who have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing runners.
M.F.: If you have the backfield depth, clearly it's time to bench him across the board. Williams hasn't rushed for 100 yards in any of his last 11 contests and has visited the end zone once since the middle of November ... of 2009! Also, the Panthers have become less reliant on the run and are now throwing the ball more with Newton under center. Part of that, of course, has to do with the fact that the Panthers have been playing from behind. But it's hard not to look at the numbers through two games: 83 pass attempts, 48 rushing attempts. Also keep in mind that Williams faces a Jaguars run defense that has surrendered an average of just 11.65 fantasy points per game to opposing runners.
I need to start two running backs from Steven Jackson (if healthy), Michael Turner and Beanie Wells, and two wide receivers from Miles Austin, Anquan Boldin and Steve Johnson. Thoughts? -- C. Retana (via Facebook)
M.F.: Even if Jackson is active, I'd be a bit worried about the fact that he's facing the Ravens, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. I'd go with Turner and Wells. "The Burner" has a solid matchup against the Buccaneers, who were shredded by Adrian Peterson last weekend, while Wells faces a vulnerable Seahawks defense. At wide receiver, go with Boldin and Johnson -- Austin is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be out of action for a few weeks. You'll also need to keep tabs on Johnson, who is dealing with an ongoing groin problem. If he has a setback or becomes a risk for Week 3, you should look to add someone like Eric Decker or David Nelson off the waiver wire.
The Vikings have shut down Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams in consecutive weeks. Should we beware of Calvin Johnson in Week 3? -- acousticsoup (via Twitter)
M.F.: I applaud you for pulling out such an interesting statistic -- and I'll expand on it. Jackson and Williams scored a combined 2.7 fantasy points against the Vikings this season. While this is a good bit of information moving forward, is it really going to keep you from starting Johnson? He is on pace for a huge fantasy season, posting four touchdowns in his first two games as the top option for Matthew Stafford. Regardless of what the Vikings have done to No. 1 wideouts, I couldn't advise anyone to bench Johnson -- especially with the Lions offense playing out of this world right now.
I have been offered LeSean McCoy and Felix Jones for Ray Rice and Tim Hightower. Would you pull the trigger? -- K. Hamilton
M.F.: I would pass on this deal. McCoy and Rice are a statistical wash, and I'd rather have Hightower over Jones at this point. It has nothing to do with their skills and abilities, but it's hard not to be worried about Jones after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 2. The fact that Tashard Choice and Demarco Murray saw more work against the Niners after Jones was injured but stayed in the game is also a cause for concern. Hightower is durable, a great fit for the Redskins' zone-blocking scheme and has more value than his NFC East rival heading into Week 3.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com or tweet it at Michael_Fabiano!