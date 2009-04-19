With camps opening across the league it's time to hit the road

The Washington Redskins go out for one practice and two defensive linemen go down with season-ending injuries. Granted the Skins were able to quickly trade for former Dolphins pass-rusher Jason Taylor, but can you imagine if the Redskins were not in the Hall of Fame game and started practice a week later and incurred those same two injuries? Jason Taylor may have already been dealt to another team. The small pool of available players is going to dry up fast this summer with the 80-man roster.