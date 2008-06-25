With camps a month away, quality backs are still available

Published: Jun 25, 2008 at 06:36 AM

I tried to get in touch with all the key free-agent running backs this week to come on Sirius NFL Radio and talk about their employment situation. No one is talking right now.

Interest isn't there ... yet

Whether it's a function of deciding to play again, waiting for more money or the phone not ringing, all is quiet on the running back front -- except for the Kevin Jones workout at the end of the month. I talked with former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who said he wonders if Shaun Alexander even wants to play again. Travis Henry is hard to find, according to some people close to him. Cedric Benson has been ordered to install a breathalyzer machine in his car to prevent him from driving under the influence, and interest in him appears minimal at this time.

Six pack of backs

There are a number of accomplished running backs who will be available to teams. Here is a breakdown of their 2007 seasons:

Shaun Alexander
Starts: 10

Att: 207

Yds: 716

Avg: 3.5

TD: 4

Fumbles: 2

Cedric Benson
Starts: 11

Att: 196

Yds: 674

Avg: 3.4

TD: 4

Fumbles: 3

Ron Dayne
Starts: 8

Att: 194

Yds: 773

Avg: 4.0

TD: 6

Fumbles: 1

Travis Henry
Starts: 7

Att: 167

Yds: 691

Avg: 4.1

TD: 4

Fumbles: 3

Kevin Jones
Starts: 10

Att: 153

Yds: 581

Avg: 3.8

TD: 8

Fumbles: 2

LaMont Jordan*
Starts: 7

Att: 144

Yds: 549

Avg: 3.8

TD: 3

Fumbles: 0

LaMont Jordan is awaiting his release from the Raiders in order to join the ranks of the unemployed. Ron Dayne had the best numbers last season among the group of available backs, but no one seems that excited right now. With the start of training camps just weeks away, free-agent running backs are experiencing a flooded market. Any team thinking about adding a runner to the roster this summer is in the driver's seat. As one veteran said to me, "If you're past 29 years of age, it's starting to look like one-year contracts from here on out."

One GM said, "These close-to-30-year-old ball carriers may have to wait for a serious injury before the market changes for them."

I agree with that strategy, but it can be risky business. Plus, the truth is an NFL runner has a short shelf life and no one wants to be in a long-term contract with an old running back. If Jones proves to be healthy, he may set the market -- which probably can't be much more than the veteran minimum with some back-end incentives.

Lessons to learn from Lewis

Who would have believed a year ago, with Jamal Lewis out of work, that he was going to be in a better place than Alexander, Henry, Benson, Dayne, Jones or even Jordan a year later? Well, he is and it's because he reinvented his career when a team needed him to deliver big-time and he answered the call on a one-year contract. Lewis bet on himself and it will not be any different for the aforementioned six backs.

Can one of these backs or even two of them answer the bell? Do they have what it takes to rush for 1,000 yards on a veteran minimum contract and hit another big payday? It will probably take going to a team where the coach already knows that running back and believes in his skills.

These backs did find eager takers

Some might wonder how DeShaun Foster, Warrick Dunn, Julius Jones and T.J. Duckett found work so quickly while the six backs mentioned above are left at the curb with the preseason approaching.

Foster, Dunn, Julius Jones and Duckett averaged 175 carries, 554 yards, four touchdowns and three runs over 20 yards last season, which is a decent performance average. However, the six aforementioned available runners, including Jordan -- who will be released along with his $4.5 million salary -- averaged 176 carries, 664 yards, five touchdowns, and four runs over 20 yards. The numbers show that the unemployed running backs have better production than those who were already signed by new teams.

Plan for the worst

When camps start, running backs typically go down with injury at a steady pace and the phones could start ringing for all six of these backs. A smart team might not wait until clubs are looking for a back because if one team finds themselves competing with other teams, the price will certainly go up. The best advice might be to assume your team is going to lose a back this summer, take a look at the free-agent backs, and make an offer before teams recess for vacation.

Keep in mind only four backs in the entire NFL averaged more than 20 carries per game last year, and no back averaged more than 22 carries per game. The running game in modern football is by committee, and there's no doubt the backs without a home could fit in a rotation for most teams. A former "bell cow" back could be an excellent supplement to a current starter, and the street is loaded with guys who fit the bill if they are receptive to the concept. A solid backup quarterback is worth close to $2 million a year, but they are impossible to find. A quality backup running back normally would be worth $1 to $1.5 million, but they're too easy to find.

Go get a proven back

How many teams could use a back who averaged 12 carries a game, 48 yards rushing, 4.0 per carry, with six touchdowns and had five runs over 20 yards last season? The answer is most teams in the NFL, and the guy they may be looking for is Ron Dayne.

How about a guy who got into the end zone eight times in 153 carries (one touchdown for every 19 carries)? That player would be Kevin Jones.

Or, how about a back who averaged 4.1 yards per rush and popped three runs of 20-plus yards? Go ahead and call Travis Henry, if you can find him.

I would make sure I got one of these free agents on my roster heading into camp, and I would do a one-year veteran minimum contract with a bunch of back-end incentives. If my first choice balked at the opportunity to play under those conditions, I would move on to the second one and then the third, etc. until my team had a veteran runner from this pool of talent.

Have a football-related question for Pat that you would like answered in a future column? Email him at footballmentor@aol.com. "Movin' the Chains," Pat's SIRIUS NFL Radio show with co-host Tim Ryan, can be heard weekdays from 3-7 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW