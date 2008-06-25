With camps a month away, quality backs are still available

Keep in mind only four backs in the entire NFL averaged more than 20 carries per game last year, and no back averaged more than 22 carries per game. The running game in modern football is by committee, and there's no doubt the backs without a home could fit in a rotation for most teams. A former "bell cow" back could be an excellent supplement to a current starter, and the street is loaded with guys who fit the bill if they are receptive to the concept. A solid backup quarterback is worth close to $2 million a year, but they are impossible to find. A quality backup running back normally would be worth $1 to $1.5 million, but they're too easy to find.