With Campbell likely out for season, Redskins turn to Collins

Cornerback Fred Smoot threw up blood during the game, had full-body cramps and received IVs for dehydration, but he schemed to get himself back on the field in the fourth quarter after he saw the defense give up big pass plays. Portis returned to the game after vomiting because of a stomach bug. Cooley didn't look good when he limped to the locker room to get X-rays on a bruised shin, but he returned and had a solid game. Cornerback Shawn Springs' availability was dicey because of a back injury, but he started and had two interceptions.