With Bradshaw out, is it Trent Richardson's time?

Now that Ahmad Bradshaw is most likely out for the season with a broken leg, there is no buffer between Richardson and the feature back role. The former No. 3 overall pick, who was traded from Cleveland back in 2013, had been clearly outplayed by Bradshaw so far this season, leaving some to wonder if Indianapolis would have to drastically change their offense.
"You do have to be able to run the ball," Andrew Luck said, via The Indianapolis Star. "I don't think anybody's losing sleep or worrying about if Trent and (Dan Herron) can handle the role. I think they're going to do a great job and really surprise a lot of people."
Luck may not be losing sleep now, but once he takes a look back at Bradshaw in pass protection and in short yardage situations, he might.
There are few running backs in football that run with the tenacity and reckless abandon that Bradshaw does. So far in 2014, he's been responsible for eight total touchdowns (two rushing, six receiving) and is averaging almost five yards per carry.
Richardson, on the other hand, is hovering around 3.4.
If nothing else, Bradshaw's injury has provided the opening for a strong second act, a way to validate himself in the league like he never has been able to before.
