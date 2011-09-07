With big brother sidelined, Giants' Manning takes over streak

Published: Sep 07, 2011 at 12:49 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The streak for the most consecutive starts among active quarterbacks will stay in possession of the Manning family.

With Peyton Manning's streak of 227 consecutive starts -- including the playoffs -- coming to an end because of a neck injury, the new leader in the category is little brother Eli of the New York Giants. He has started 110 consecutive games and will go for No. 111 in Sunday's season opener at Washington.

"I don't know what my number is," Eli said. "You try to be out there every week and perform and be on the field with your teammates. It's not something that I'm keeping track of."

There have been times that Eli Manning was listed as doubtful to play. But he overcame a shoulder injury in 2007 and a foot injury in 2009 to keep his streak alive.

"There have been a few down the road that it's been a Friday decision or a game-time decision," said Eli, who led the Giants to a Super Bowl title in February 2008, taking the game's MVP honors. "That's going to happen every once in a while. I always felt that I could go out there and perform at a high level and be the best option for the team."

Eli Manning said he hasn't spoken with his brother in recent weeks because he knew Peyton had a lot on his mind.

"I don't know how he is feeling and what's going on," he said. "I know he wants to be out there. He gave his all, and he will give his all to be back out there."

Eli was impressed with Peyton's streak.

"If you can go through 13 years of not missing a game, that's impressive," he said, "no matter what position and what sport. Just playing for 13 years is impressive."

