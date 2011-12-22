With Barkley now out of picture, attention turns to Griffin

2) Just how much is Drew Brees worth? There's no question that, to New Orleans, he's been priceless. But in the offseason, the Saints are going to have to come up with a number he'll accept, and it might be a more difficult negotiation than some realize. The last three big quarterback deals -- given to Tom Brady, Michael Vick and Peyton Manning -- provide the explanation why. On the surface, the Brady and Manning deals were worth $18 million a year in new money, and Vick's came in at $16 million, with all three quarterbacks in their 30s. The difference, here, is the structure. Brady was scheduled to make $48.5 million per in the first three years of his deal, a discounted rate for getting the contract with a year left on his old one. Vick's was worth $48-$49 million in Years 1-3. And Manning? His came in at $69 million over the first three years, $20 million clear of the other three, a difference of nearly $7 million per year. There's your divide. The Saints would argue Manning's extraordinary leverage -- his franchise tag was worth $23.1 million -- painted the Colts in a corner. And it's true that Brees' tag is projected to be worth just $14-$15 million. But it's important to remember here that Brees is a) represented by the agency, CAA, that negotiated Manning's deal and b) principled about this stuff as a high-ranking member of the union. It's gonna be an interesting spring in New Orleans.