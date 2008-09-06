With Atlanta in the rearview, Hall trying to move on in Oakland

"I didn't have a great relationship with my dad," Hall said. "He came to some of my games as a kid, but he hadn't been to Atlanta or any of my games as a professional. It wasn't all him. It was probably a little of both of us. He just wasn't around. It wasn't like some people's parents, where the dad comes around when they make it to the NFL. It wasn't like that at all. Matter of fact, when I got to the NFL, that pushed him farther away. He wasn't like everyone else who came around when the money came."