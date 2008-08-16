With added bulk on line, Browns' Wimbley wants more sacks

CLEVELAND -- Browns linebacker Kamerion Wimbley was asked if he's added any strengths to help him better chase opposing quarterbacks this season.
"I would say I've got some new strengths on the interior line," Wimbley said smiling.
Age: 24
Height: 6-3 Weight: 255
College: Florida State
Experience: 3rd season
He may have been joking, but opponents will have to take seriously the nearly 700 pounds of defensive linemen the Browns added in the offseason.
The acquisitions of 350-pound Shaun Rogers and 320-pound Corey Williams are expected to free up Wimbley to get more sacks, a category the Browns have surprisingly struggled with since coach Romeo Crennel, a former defensive coordinator, took over in 2005.
Cleveland's 28 sacks were tied for 26th in the NFL last season. Wimbley had only five, after setting the Browns rookie record with 11 in 2006.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Wimbley wants to expand his repertoire after offensive coordinators last season adjusted to his signature move -- a quick burst around the left tackle that was so successful in his rookie season.
"It could have been kind of predictable last year, but hopefully I'll get some change-ups and we've got some new guys inside that we could definitely do more things with. There's more possibilities," Wimbley said.
"I've been working on a couple of different things and trying out some things. Some of it I'll keep, some of it I'll probably throw away. Hopefully, once we get into a game and I use them we'll see how it works.
"You do definitely need counters to moves that would be considered your key move."
The additions of Rogers, who had seven sacks last season for Detroit, and Williams, who had seven for Green Bay, should keep quarterbacks like Cincinnati's Carson Palmer and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger from relaxing in the pocket. Less certain, however, is what kind of pass rush the Browns can put on from the left side.
Linebacker Antwan Peek is out for the preseason after arthroscopic surgery to remove a piece of cartilage from his knee. He could return for the opener against Dallas on Sept. 7, but in the meantime the Browns are using several players to fill in.
Seventh-round pick Alex Hall is getting additional time during training camp and could be used as a pass-rushing specialist. Then there's 14-year veteran Willie McGinest, who has said this will be his last year in the NFL.
"Willie can still rush. A lot of people think he can't but he'll surprise a lot of people," Crennel said.
As for Wimbley, he's been watching film of San Diego's Shawne Merriman, Dallas' DeMarcus Ware and Pittsburgh's James Harrison with intentions of being added to the list of the league's elite linebackers.
Early in his career, Wimbley boldly stated that his personal goal was to get a sack a game.
"I set them, but I'm keeping them personal," he said.
Notes: WR Travis Wilson will likely start against the New York Giants on Monday night in place of injured WR Braylon Edwards, Crennel said. Wilson edged out WR Steve Sanders. ... DL Shaun Rogers, who's been nursing a sore knee, didn't practice Friday. But Rogers will play Monday night, Crennel said.
