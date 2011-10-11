With Addai hurt, Colts activate Evans from practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have activated running back Darren Evans from the practice squad.
The move comes after Joseph Addai left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Team officials have not updated the severity of the injury heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Evans, an undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech, was Indiana's Mr. Football in 2006.
To make room on the roster, Indy waived tackle Michael Toudouze. The Colts also waived defensive back Cornelius Brown from the injured reserve list and defensive tackle Kade Weston from the practice squad.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press