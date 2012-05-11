With Adam Snyder gone, 49ers look to Alex Boone at RG

Published: May 10, 2012 at 10:38 PM

The San Francisco 49ers are moving offensive tackle Alex Boone to guard, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday.

Offensive line coach Mike Solari gave Boone the news on the first day of the team's offseason program.

Wyche: NFC divisional challengers

Who are the biggest threats to the defending champions of each NFC division? Steve Wyche provides his top candidates. **More ...**

"At first I was not for it in my own mind," Boone said. "Now I love it. Anything that can help the team get better I'm all for."

The 49ers' right guard last season was Adam Snyder, but he signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Boone, 25, will compete for a starting job with second-year players Daniel Kilgore and Mike Person, and 2012 fourth-round draft pick Joe Looney. He has been a backup tackle for two seasons and has never played guard at any level, but he says he's embracing the challenge.

"It's a full-day street fight," Boone said. "There's somebody that's going to be in your face and you've got to love it. I'm excited about it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars ran over the Lions on Saturday afternoon in the first of 11 contests. NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 