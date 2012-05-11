With Adam Snyder gone, 49ers look to Alex Boone at RG

The San Francisco 49ers are moving offensive tackle Alex Boone to guard, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday.
Offensive line coach Mike Solari gave Boone the news on the first day of the team's offseason program.
Wyche: NFC divisional challengers
Who are the biggest threats to the defending champions of each NFC division? Steve Wyche provides his top candidates. **More ...**
"At first I was not for it in my own mind," Boone said. "Now I love it. Anything that can help the team get better I'm all for."
The 49ers' right guard last season was Adam Snyder, but he signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
Boone, 25, will compete for a starting job with second-year players Daniel Kilgore and Mike Person, and 2012 fourth-round draft pick Joe Looney. He has been a backup tackle for two seasons and has never played guard at any level, but he says he's embracing the challenge.
"It's a full-day street fight," Boone said. "There's somebody that's going to be in your face and you've got to love it. I'm excited about it."