With a new coach and huge roster turnover, Lions not burdened by 0-16

» Stafford has looked outstanding at camp. The former Georgia star doesn't look like a rookie at all. He has a strong, accurate arm. He rarely hesitates before making throws; the ball comes out his hand extremely fast. Stafford showed veteran-like composure when, after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Atlanta, he came right back to lead an 80-yard scoring drive that ended with his 25-yard touchdown throw to Derrick Williams. He showed patience and toughness on the play, choosing not to force a throw when he saw his primary target was covered and taking a hit after releasing the pass. Stafford has a commanding presence to which his teammates clearly respond. He has all of the ingredients that one would expect in an NFL starting quarterback, but there seems to be a sentiment among some of the Lions' decision-makers that there is no need to rush him onto the field this year because the club likely faces a difficult transition that his performance, even if exceptional, wouldn't do a whole lot to minimize and that could also take too much of a physical and mental toll on him.