With a bow on top: Saints RB Thomas fined for celebration

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 10:16 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas has been fined $12,500 by the NFL for a uniform violation and a touchdown celebration in which he placed a bow on a football and gave it to a fan.

The fine for the celebration is $7,500. Thomas also violated NFL policies by wearing Christmas-themed green and red tape on his black and gold Saints uniform, and his fine for that is $5,000.

Notice of the fines was taped to Thomas' locker by teammates with a big red bow on top as part of a prank.

Thomas said he's still happy he "gave a lucky fan a wonderful gift." He said he'd noticed the woman in Saints gear behind the end zone and figured she deserved it.

