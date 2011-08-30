Wisniewski will likely follow in uncle's footsteps in Oakland

Rookie offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, pegged as Oakland's starting center on draft day, now is more likely going to be the Raiders' starting left guard, replacing departed free agent Robert Gallery.
"I wouldn't say he's all the way entrenched there, but I think he's done some very good things," Raiders coach Hue Jackson told the Contra Costa Times on Monday. "I think as we move closer to our opener, as we move closer to our game this week, we'll have a pretty good idea where we're going to play him at."
The Raiders, who have lost all three of their preseason games this year, play Friday night in Seattle before opening the regular season Sept. 12 against Denver.
Wisniewski's uncle Steve Wisniewski, who is now his position coach, played left guard for the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders from 1989 to 2001 and made eight Pro Bowls.
"It looks like that," Stefen Wisniewski, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State, told reporters Sunday night. "Certainly, things could change at any point, but it seems like that might be my permanent spot."
With Wisniewski playing left guard for the past several practices, Samson Satele, who was re-signed Aug. 2, has played center.