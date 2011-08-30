Wisniewski will likely follow in uncle's footsteps in Oakland

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 09:16 PM

Rookie offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski, pegged as Oakland's starting center on draft day, now is more likely going to be the Raiders' starting left guard, replacing departed free agent Robert Gallery.

"I wouldn't say he's all the way entrenched there, but I think he's done some very good things," Raiders coach Hue Jackson told the Contra Costa Times on Monday. "I think as we move closer to our opener, as we move closer to our game this week, we'll have a pretty good idea where we're going to play him at."

The Raiders, who have lost all three of their preseason games this year, play Friday night in Seattle before opening the regular season Sept. 12 against Denver.

Wisniewski's uncle Steve Wisniewski, who is now his position coach, played left guard for the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders from 1989 to 2001 and made eight Pro Bowls.

"It looks like that," Stefen Wisniewski, a second-round draft pick out of Penn State, told reporters Sunday night. "Certainly, things could change at any point, but it seems like that might be my permanent spot."

With Wisniewski playing left guard for the past several practices, Samson Satele, who was re-signed Aug. 2, has played center.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW