Wisconsin residents favor cheese over Aaron Rodgers

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 12:50 PM

There are two things everybody knows about Wisconsinites: they love their Packers and they love their cheese.

Many might think that love is interchangeable given the fact that the green and gold faithful adorn their heads with giant blocks of cheese on game day at Lambeau Field. But a recent poll might suggest otherwise.

According to ESPN, Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,071 Wisconsin residents and found that 80 percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of cheese, while only 79 percent had a positive opinion of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It's understandable, I guess, since Rodgers did throw five interceptions last year and only 38 touchdowns. I mean, five interceptions, Rodgers? A nice hunk of cheddar cheese wouldn't disappoint fans like that.

Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan had a 76 percent favorable vote and 52 percent of residents viewed bratwurst as the favorite meat of the state.

This is officially the most Wisconsin story ever written.

Colin J. Liotta is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. He's also a lover of comic books and believes the "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers" theme song is one of the best ever. You can follow him on Twitter @TheSportsHero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 13

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are expected to be without their starting QB.
news

CDC Shares NFL Vaccination Success Story as a Model for Society

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Feldman & Jim Nagy on Lincoln Riley to USC & Brian Kelly to LSU

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW