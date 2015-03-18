Wisconsin residents favor cheese over Aaron Rodgers

There are two things everybody knows about Wisconsinites: they love their Packers and they love their cheese.
Many might think that love is interchangeable given the fact that the green and gold faithful adorn their heads with giant blocks of cheese on game day at Lambeau Field. But a recent poll might suggest otherwise.
According to ESPN, Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,071 Wisconsin residents and found that 80 percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of cheese, while only 79 percent had a positive opinion of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It's understandable, I guess, since Rodgers did throw five interceptions last year and only 38 touchdowns. I mean, five interceptions, Rodgers? A nice hunk of cheddar cheese wouldn't disappoint fans like that.
Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan had a 76 percent favorable vote and 52 percent of residents viewed bratwurst as the favorite meat of the state.
This is officially the most Wisconsin story ever written.
