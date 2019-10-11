Around the NFL

Winston: To win games, Evans needs to get the ball

Published: Oct 11, 2019 at 02:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Goose eggs are jealous of Mike Evans' production last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver earned zero receptions on three targets in the loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs know they can't succeed with their star target not catching a pass.

"Bottom line, to win football games, we've got to get Mike Evans the ball," quarterback Jameis Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

The Saints -- who have now shut out Evans twice in his career, the only team to do so in his career -- shadowed Evans with corner Marcus Lattimore, but it wasn't true man-to-man, and instead played a lot of Cover-2 and zone schemes, the receiver noted while rehashing his nightmarish game.

"It seems like the same picture," Evans said. "I'd seen (Lattimore) and (safety Marcus Williams) to my side the whole game, about 80 percent of the game. I guess I have to do a better job of getting open. I don't know. I guess I have to move around a little bit."

The positive for Tampa: The last time Evans was shut out in his career, he followed it up with a seven-reception, 101-receiving-yard (17 targets) day in Week 3, 2015 at Texans (Winston's rookie year).

As he did last time, Winston could force-feed Evans the ball Sunday in London against the Carolina Panthers.

"I think (it's on) everybody, me, the coaches. I think everybody can help get him more involved, get him the football," Winston said. "We've just got to get him the ball. There's nothing much else to say to it."

With Evans garnering attention, Chris Godwin has busted out, gobbling up yards, catches, and touchdowns. If the Panthers focus on taking out Evans again, could a similar pattern arise or will at some point defenses adjust to Godwin, allowing Evans more favorable matchups?

In his career, Evans has averaged 22.4 fewer receiving yards per game versus divisional opponents than all other teams, per NFL Research: 4.4 receptions per game, 65.0 rec YPG vs. NFC South opponents; 5.4 receptions per game, 87.4 rec YPG vs. all other opponents.

Sunday's matchup with the Panthers pits Evans up against lanky corner James Bradberry, who has helped keep Evans quiet in recent tilts. In the Week 2 clash, Evans was held to four receptions for 61 yards (41 of which came on one play). Last season, Evans had just one catch for 16 yards in the first meeting with Carolina, and four for 48 in the second.

"He's a good physical corner," Evans said of Bradberry. "He knows all my routes. Everybody in the division knows every route that I'm going to run already I feel like, and I know how they're going to play it. So, we both have the advantage of playing each other so much."

The winner of that matchup could tell the story of who returns from London with a big divisional W.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE