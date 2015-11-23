Winston, Martin give Buccaneers punishing one-two punch

All the hubbub coming into Dallas' road bout in rainy Miami was about the return of Tony Romo, the savior of the Cowboys' fading playoff hopes. But it was McFadden who stole the show and paced the team to victory. The Cowboys' starting back provided a consistent force on the ground against the Dolphins, averaging 4.4 yards per rush en route to a 129-yard day in a 24-14 win. With Joseph Randle and Christine Michael out of the picture, McFadden has taken hold of the starting position. Dallas hasn't had a healthy, balanced offense in consecutive weeks this season, and McFadden's play going forward should pave the way to any success the Cowboys' passing game achieves under Romo. We'll see if McFadden and the 'Boys can keep up the pace on Thanksgiving.