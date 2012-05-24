Winslow ready for fresh start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Kellen Winslow is ready to prove he still has something left for the Seattle Seahawks.
Winslow was excited to join his new team and eager to make an impact. Seattle hopes Winslow can help boost the production from a position that was woefully uninspiring a season ago.
"I fit in with this offense real well," Winslow said Thursday. "Zach (Miller) and I will be - it'll be a lot of mismatches that they'll have to cover and we've got some talent here, so I'm excited."
Winslow was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay for a conditional pick in next year's draft on Monday. He was not in the Buccaneers' plans under new coach Greg Schiano.
"Whenever a new regime comes in, it's a little tough because everybody has a clean slate," Winslow said. "I just wasn't part of their vision and I'm here and I'm happy."
Winslow had spoken with Schiano previously about rejoining the team after not taking part in the Buccaneers' offseason workouts. Winslow flew to Tampa Bay from San Diego on Saturday and received a call late that night from the team.
"They didn't want me to come in Monday and they were looking to trade me," Winslow said.
It didn't take long for a deal to be put together. The Seahawks had kicked the tires on free agent tight ends Jacob Tamme and Visanthe Shiancoe this offseason and were still looking to address the position after coming up empty in the draft.
"We think it's just a fantastic addition because he can make things happen, he can make plays," coach Pete Carroll said. "Should be a big factor on third down, in the red zone and we'll see how we fit him in.
"We're really fired up to have him in here."
Winslow has played in 16 games in five of the last six seasons and has posted at least 66 catches a year when healthy. Seahawks tight ends combined for just 43 catches last season.
Winslow adds a productive pass-catching threat that Carroll can play on the end of the line or split out wide to put stress on opposing defenses.
"We like guys with special dimensions and he's got them," Carroll said. "He's a real route-runner and a great, great catcher and he does stuff with the ball after he catches it, too."