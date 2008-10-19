Winslow confirms staph infection, criticizes Browns

LANDOVER, Md. -- Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow confirmed a staph infection caused his recent hospitalization and criticized the team Sunday for treating him "like a piece of meat."
2008 statistics
Rec: 21
Yards: 187
TDs: 1
After the Browns' 14-11 loss to Washington, Winslow said he was upset the team wanted to keep the infection quiet and blamed him for not wanting it revealed.
Winslow was hospitalized for three days last week, and Browns coach Romeo Crennel refused to discuss his condition, citing privacy laws and Winslow's preference not to disclose any medical information.
Winslow said he was upset general manager Phil Savage did not call him while he was hospitalized.
"I heard from Romeo Crennel and I heard from my position coach (Alfredo Roberts) when I was in the Clinic. I heard from my teammates," Winslow told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "But I never heard from the main man - Phil Savage -- and that really disappoints me. Sometimes I don't even feel a part of this team."
Winslow said he considered asking for a trade before last Tuesday's deadline. He said he spoke to Savage on Sunday and voiced his frustration.
"I feel I've done a lot for this team, played through a lot of pain and given it my all," Winslow said. "I just thought there'd be a little more 'How are you doing?' by him."
"There's obviously a problem (with staph) and we have to fix it," he said. "Just look at the history around here. It's unfortunate, because it happens time and time again."
Winslow's NFL career has been hindered by injuries, with at least four surgeries on his right knee, which he severely injured during a near-fatal motorcycle crash in 2005. His knee was later infected with staph, which had to be cleaned out and delayed his comeback.
"I'm just frustrated with a lot of things," he said. "I feel it's been going on for a while. I don't get treated right and it's not fair. Sometimes I just feel under-appreciated. I felt it was time to say something."
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press