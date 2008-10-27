Winslow back with Browns following suspension

Published: Oct 27, 2008 at 10:21 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Pro Bowl tight end Kellen Winslow returned to the Cleveland Browns following a one-game ban and said he's "ready to move on and play football."

"Kellen Winslow is back in the building, and I'm glad to have him back and I think he's glad to be back," Browns coach Romeo Crennel said during his Monday press conference.

Kellen Winslow, TE
Cleveland Browns

2008 statistics
Receptions: 21

Yards: 187

Touchdowns: 1

The Browns suspended Winslow last week for criticizing the team's handling of his hospitalization for a staph infection. Winslow appealed the suspension, which was rescinded by the team late Saturday night. Still, Winslow sat out Cleveland's 23-17 win at Jacksonville on Sunday -- the Browns' second win without him this season.

Winslow said he spoke with general manager Phil Savage and the two have worked through their differences.

"I will say this, don't be surprised if Kellen is the starter," Crennel said on Monday. "I'm not saying he's the starter, but don't be surprised if he's the starter."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

