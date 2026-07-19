 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Winning Super Bowl is 'what's left for' Dak Prescott: 'It's that or nothing'

Published: Jul 19, 2026 at 05:00 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Fresh off a trying 7-9-1 season that elongated a three-decade long Super Bowl drought, the Dallas Cowboys aren't shying away from stoking a Lombardi Trophy fire.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is on the record saying Dallas plans on being in Inglewood, California – site of Super Bowl LXI – in February of 2027.

His quarterback, Dak Prescott, isn't scared of setting high expectations, either. He embraces them, admitting winning a Super Bowl truly is the lone conquest that remains.

"Shoot yeah, that's what's left for me," Prescott told reporters on Friday. "And that's always been my mindset, you know. That's the one thing I truly love about the Cowboys organization and the fanbase is it's that or nothing.

"That's what being a competitor is, if that's not how you're wired, if that's not how you think, whether you're a fan, whether you're a player, whether you're a coach, then I think you're in the wrong business, and, honestly, I don't want you on my team. I love those expectations."

Related Links

Those expectations follow the Cowboys annually, but they've been unfulfilled since the 1995 season when the Dallas dynasty headlined by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin won its third Super Bowl in four years and the franchise's fifth overall.

Not only haven't the Cowboys won a Super Bowl since then, but they haven't advanced past the Divisional Round in that time span.

Currently, Dallas is on a two-season hiatus from the playoffs and hasn't won a postseason game since 2022 in the wild-card round.

Despite the recent struggles, Prescott answered in the affirmative that Super Bowl aspirations are more realistic in 2026.

"Absolutely," he said. "Obviously, each year you think that, but when you have last year as we did, the offense that we did, you make the changes and you've got a great defensive coordinator … yeah, and us understanding what needs to be done."

In 2025, the Cowboys were seventh in the league in scoring and second in yards offensively. However, the defense was a mess, finishing dead last in points allowed.

Prescott is of the belief that the offensive talent and chemistry will carry over and be complemented by the addition of Christian Parker as defensive coordinator and some fresh defensive additions.

That remains to be seen, but as training camp awaits, expectations are of the Super Bowl height.

Prescott's replies to reporters were follow-ups from comments he made on a live stream previously.

He said that he loved being a Cowboys player and loved Cowboys nation because it's "Super Bowl or bust."

Unfortunately, by that logic, Dallas has gone bust for 30 years. To the credit of its four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, those Lombardi hopes, dreams and expectations return at the dawn of every new season.

Related Content

news

News & Notes from Around the NFL: Wedding season isn't just for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift; former Jets LB Anthony Wint off to 6-0 MMA start

It might be the NFL's slower season before training camps commence, but there's still plenty of football happenings on the field, off the field and Around the NFL.

news

Seahawks' Grey Zabel on archrivals: 'I hate the Rams, but I love the Rams because it's mano a mano'

After playing the Rams three times in 2025, Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel has come to appreciate the Rams, but he still loathes them.

news

Tom Brady teases 'at least one match' with WWE, slaps Logan Paul

Tom Brady made news off the football field when he said Thursday he would like to do a WWE match and, on Friday, slapped WWE wrestler Logan Paul, a well-known social media personality.

news

New Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks wants to 'show what I'm worth' after trade, extension

After he was traded to the Eagles from the Packers, Dontayvion Wicks signed an extension with Philadelphia. The wideout wants to prove his worth and show his gratitude for the Eagles banking on him.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks place NT Deven Eastern on physically unable to perform list

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles WR Makai Lemon is 'feeling great' ahead of camp, eager to learn from offense's many veterans

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is "feeling great" ahead of training camp after being unable to participate in June's mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury.

news

Rashan Gary hopes to emerge as 'dominant factor' for Cowboys: 'I'm trying to be great'

Following his trade this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys, pass rusher Rashan Gary won't settle for simply contributing to another defense. He wants to dominate for America's Team.

news

Isaiah McDuffie believes Packers have 'everything we need' to make deeper playoff run

Fresh off an extension tying him to the Green Bay Packers through the 2027 season, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has his sights set on cashing in with some team success.

news

Titans to induct Chris Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Jets

Chris Johnson's historic career will be immortalized in Tennessee this season. The Titans announced Friday that the All-Pro running back will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during halftime of Tennessee's Week 1 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers re-sign veteran OL Brady Christensen

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wants to extend WR Zay Flowers, 'optimistic' deal gets done

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta recently said that the team is "optimistic" about signing wide receiver Zay Flowers to an extension.