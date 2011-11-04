Winning does this: Bengals sell out Week 10 game vs. Steelers

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have sold out their Nov. 13 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, breaking their streak of seven straight games blacked out on local television because of less-than-capacity crowds.
Cincinnati (5-2) failed to sell out its last four games in 2010 and the first three this year. The Bengals drew only 41,142 fans for a win over Buffalo on Oct. 2, the smallest regular-season crowd in Paul Brown Stadium's 12-year history.
The team's unexpectedly strong start has revived fans' interest. Plus, thousands of Steelers fans make the five-hour drive to Cincinnati each year, filling the stadium.
