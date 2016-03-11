Winners, losers from NFL free agency's first week

Running backs: It's once again safe to pay running backs like valuable contributors to society! We saw some criticism of Doug Martin's deal, which includes $15 million guaranteed over the first two years of the deal. Those people did not watch Martin play like the best running back in the league last year. There are questions about whether Lamar Miller can carry the load, but the Texans paid him more than $6 million per season. Chris Ivory won't even necessarily be a starter in Jacksonville, but he'll get $10 million in the first two years of his contract to support T.J. Yeldon and take goal-line carries. Matt Forte came at a relative bargain price for the Jets, but it was nice to see running backs start to at least approach third-receiver money again. Speaking of which...