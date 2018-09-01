Winners, losers from Khalil Mack's trade to Bears

Chicago coordinator Vic Fangio: Let's cycle back to this evolving Bears defense, which already boasted its share of juicy talent. Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks anchor a solid front line, while the secondary has players of its own in Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson. The middle of the unit is led by speedy linebacker Roquan Smith beside the versatile Danny Trevathan. This enviable corps of defenders now orbit one of the scariest pass-rushing duos around in Leonard Floyd and Mack -- the latter who can shrug off double teams, blow up the run and blast into the backfield with intentions to create ultra-havoc. Fangio, one of the games more underrated coordinators, is likely flashing back to the Niners defense he commanded under Jim Harbaugh. This group has that kind of potential.